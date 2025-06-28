Newsletter 56: Palantir, Platinum & Performantive Missile Attacks by Iran

Hey everybody,



We’re back with another edition of the audio newsletter—and this one kicks off with America’s accelerating drive towards full blown technocracy. We explore recent developments involving Palantir, namely Trump’s push to bring them in to help build a national “master database.” Sound dystopian? It most certainly is.

We also touch on the strange emergence of the antichrist narrative—being floated by none other than Peter Thiel himself—and how RFK Jr. is also advancing the transhumanist agenda by pushing wearables on the American public. Then we have a quick look at the Iran situation and ask the question: Is it all just a show?

From there, it’s metals time. We discuss how gold’s not so stealth bull run, is now being supported by participation from both silver and platinum. So I break down why platinum, in particular, offers one of the more interesting setups in the market right now—along with the drawbacks you’ll want to keep in mind.

Then, we finish up with an update on how things are going on the homestead. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below.

