Newsletter 52: The Collapse of the Post World War 2 Order (Part 1) - The Three Crumbling Pillars

Hi everyone,

Welcome back! This is the first installment of a two-part newsletter in which we’ll be exploring the collapse of the post–World War II global order—before speculating on what comes next and in what order.

In part 1, we focus on why the existing world order can now be considered definitively over, and why we must dispel with the propaganda narratives around what is actually happening. We'll do this by examining the breakdown of the three foundational pillars that have supported the post-WWII system for almost a century now.

We’ll also look at the current trade war and the immediate implications it could have on our individual lives and circumstances. All of this lays the groundwork for the next newsletter, where we’ll shift to an investor’s perspective: What are the risks and where might the opportunities lie in a world undergoing such profound change?

If you have any specific questions or topics you'd like me to cover in the next issue, especially as they relate to investing in this new era, feel free to reply and let me know.

As always, take care—and I’ll see you in the next one!

Mike



P.S. I have just two spaces left for the group coaching program starting at the end of May. I expect this will be the final round of group coaching for 2025.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, now’s the time. It’s a 12-week live coaching experience focused on mastering the art of wealth preservation as we head into a global reset—alongside a fantastic group of people from around the world.



After coaching we continue to work together through my monthly investors mastermind, supporting one another to navigate the challenges ahead. Send me a message if you'd like more details or are ready to secure your spot!





Additional Notes:



Howard Marks Memo: https://www.oaktreecapital.com/insights/memo/nobody-knows-yet-again

