Newsletter #51: The Great Unwind - Treasuries, Tariffs & The Chaotic End of The Post Bretton Woods System
Newsletter #51: The Great Unwind - Treasuries, Tariffs & The Chaotic End of The Post Bretton Woods System

Parallel Mike
Apr 14, 2025
Hey everyone,

in the latest newsletter I break down a historic moment: US bond yields just had their biggest one-day spike since 1987. This isn't just market noise in my opinion—it's a full-blown signal that trust in the foundation of the global financial system is unraveling.

What you're witnessing is the quiet collapse of the post-Bretton Woods era. The base layer of the financial world is shifting, and fast.

In this one we cover:

  • Why this bond market shock is a hugely important signal & what it's telling us

  • How gold is re-emerging as the cornerstone of a coming reset

  • Why Trump’s tariffs are more than politics—they’re part of a plan to remake the global order

We are moving beyond the point were some of the things we have been speaking about are just a theory. We are now witnessing the beginning of a new financial reality—and you want to understand it before the rest of the world catches on. As always, I look forward to hearing your feedback below and have a great week all!

Mike

Parallel Mike
