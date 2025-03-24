Warning: A Financial Storm is Coming

Hey everyone,
I wanted to get another quick update in with a few nuanced takes in terms of the ongoing market correction. I think we have an interesting week ahead of us. There are a few speeches from FED officials coming up and CB Consumer Confidence data which I am predicting will be nasty, to say the least. Will the markets speed up in their retreat, or is the correction already over? Let's wait and see...but don't hold your breath on that!
Mike
Gold Fires Through $3000 an Ounce - Here's What I Think About It and What Comes Next
·