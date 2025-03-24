Parallel Systems Broadcast
Warning: A Financial Storm is Coming
Parallel Mike
Mar 24, 2025
Hey everyone,

I wanted to get another quick update in with a few nuanced takes in terms of the ongoing market correction. I think we have an interesting week ahead of us. There are a few speeches from FED officials coming up and CB Consumer Confidence data which I am predicting will be nasty, to say the least. Will the markets speed up in their retreat, or is the correction already over? Let's wait and see...but don't hold your breath on that!

Mike


