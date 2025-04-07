Newsletter #50: A Falling Tide Smashes All Boats...Market Crash Emergency Update

Hi everyone,

Phew, it has been a very busy few days! I’ve spent the weekend working flat out ensuring that as a community we all have a clear understanding of what’s happening in the markets right now.

Three days ago, I released an article taking a top-down look at how we arrived at this moment in financial history—one marked by a deeply broken system. It’s a valuable reminder, especially as we now begin to move in the opposite direction: towards gold, not away from it. That’s the good news.

On Saturday, I followed up with a revised article examining gold, silver, bitcoin, and precious metal miners in the context of an impending crash. These assets are often called “safe havens,” but I explained why gold is the only one that truly fits that description in times like these—and what to expect next. In the evening I also hosted a livestream with some more general insights.

Then, on Sunday, I hosted my monthly investors mastermind with past group coaching clients. These sessions continue even after formal coaching ends, and this month’s was especially important. What we’ve been preparing for all year is now unfolding. With my clients' permission, I’ve made the replay available exclusively to those on the Master Builder tier. Out of respect for the group, this isn't being shared more broadly, but it contains everything you need to know financially about what’s coming.

Then finally, late last night, I recorded a quick newsletter update for you all. In it, I share a forecast for the week ahead and some valuable insights from David Rogers Webb—a voice I personally trust. In times like these, it's worth taking a step back to reflect on that trust, especially as we face a moment of truth.

Right now, it’s becoming clear who’s been offering sound advice and who hasn’t. I know that may sound blunt, but this current situation is one the so-called experts should have seen coming. Many will now try to claim they did. But look around—who actually called it? And who was out there telling people to load up on cryptos or miners right before the crash? This is an important learning moment for all of us. Let’s not forget it.

Of course, none of us can predict the future. I certainly can't—but I do know history very well, and with some grace, I’ve been blessed with a strong intuition. Much of that was shaped by hard times in my own life, which prepared me to help others navigate these difficult moments. My hope is that the content I’ve shared this weekend has provided clarity, reassurance, and some useful perspectives.

Especially as this week looks set to be another interesting one! Overnight bitcoin and cryptos joined the sell off and have now dropped into bear market territory. Asian indices fell over 6% last night also, and European markets will soon be opening sharply down. I expect the U.S. to follow under intense pressure. It could be one for the ages.

In light of all this, I’ll be opening up a few consultation spots this week for anyone who may have found themselves on the wrong side of these shifts and needs personalized guidance. There is still time to take action but I think from here, things likely speed up a little. So if you would like some more personalized support I have made a few spaces in my diary this week.

Finally, we’re also starting a new round of group coaching for investors in May. This will be the final round for the year and spaces are limited and already filling up quickly. As such we may even begin sooner. Group coaching is where I teach people the skills and knowledge to become a good stewards of their families wealth going into harder times. It is filled with learning and immediately actionable strategies that I am using to protect and grow wealth going into harder time.

It's also a great place to connect with other like minded people, find mutual support and then go on to become an alumni where you will be able to take part in the monthly investors mastermind ongoing. So if you’d like to join us, or want to discuss if it's right for you, feel free to reach out to me directly. Or if you would like to secure your spot you can book here.

In closing, during times like these, I think it’s important to stay aware of what’s unfolding—and maybe take a moment for some final checks to ensure you feel properly positioned. Revisiting your allocations on the Wealth Preservation Pyramid is definitely a good idea.

But once you’ve done that—once you feel confident you’re prepared—then it’s time to embrace the serenity that comes with it. Step outside for a walk in nature, take in the beauty around you, and appreciate your own capacity for growth. While this will be a challenging week for the many who failed to take notice of what was happening going into this crash, everyone reading this had the foresight to prepare ahead of time. That’s no small thing.

So take a moment to recognize that. Congratulate yourself—and have a fantastic week ahead.



Mike



Additional Information:



List of SIFI banks: https://www.fsb.org/2024/11/2024-list-of-global-systemically-important-banks-g-sibs/

Recommended Viewing: Doug Casey and Matt Smith Interview Frank Giustra

