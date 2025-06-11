Newsletter 55: Will Your Gold Be Confiscated in the Reset?

For years, we have been discussing why owning gold is a mainstay strategy for weathering the coming financial reset. By now, many of you are more than familiar with the potential scenarios as to how the reset will unfold: a 1929-style market crash, massive currency devaluation or hyperinflation, the Great Taking, or all of the above! But as we approach the catastrophic end of a global debt supercycle, one outcome is certain—most people are liable to lose much, if not all of their wealth—unless they take emergency evasive action.

Fortunately, history is clear, that available to all of us are some simple solutions for preserving wealth in such times, and it’s not rocket science—you simply own real, tangible assets. In particular the kind that are free from counterparty risk. Gold, with its 5,000-year track record of value preservation, liquidity, and the ability to hold it privately and in physical form, stands out as a clear winner. Whether you lived 2,000 years before Christ or 2,000 years after, an ounce of gold would still be accepted in exchange for goods and services.

No other asset on Earth compares to gold in terms of its enduring capacity to preserve wealth. That the world is now shifting back towards gold at the institutional level—after another disastrous experiment with fiat currencies—only reinforces the idea that gold is, and always has been; real money. Many of us have already long since recognized this and converted our dying paper currencies into metal. But recognizing the patterns of history, this naturally raises the question: What if they try to confiscate our gold?

It certainly wouldn’t be unprecedented. In both ancient and modern history there are plenty of examples of how during the death throws of a financial system, populaces were looted by their governments and the elites who steer them. This time will be no different. In fact, I think that is a fundamental aim of the reset—to take what little wealth remains and consolidate power in the hands of the ruling class in perpetuity.

Everyone is aware of the 1933 US gold confiscation, when President Roosevelt harnessed the desperation of the Great Depression to compel Americans to surrender their gold bullion—still a part of the monetary system at the time—under the pretense of using the new gold reserves to expand the money supply and "save the nation."

Of course, it was a con. A calculated move to hand the Federal Reserve total control of the money supply and sever its last ties to gold. Whilst not a true confiscation, given the public were allowed to retain a small holding of gold and were reimbursed for handing their bullion over, it certainly impacted the citizens ability to escape the subsequent currency devaluation. There are many other examples in modern history of these pseudo-confiscations, such as Britain in 1966. They followed a similar path by banning private ownership beyond just four gold coins.

Imports of gold were blocked also, and citizens who owned historical coins needed a license to prove they were legitimate collectors. If officials deemed otherwise, the coins were seized. Could this happen again in the West? The honest answer is: yes, it could. Which is why I wanted to make a newsletter discussing gold confiscation. Not least so we can learn the lessons of previous confiscations—so that you can be sure that if one does occur in your country, you are well prepared to navigate it.

Sadly, that doesn’t mean your gold will be safe from other risks. Many are already making critical mistakes in terms of their gold holdings that could lead to the loss of their assets during a collapse—not necessarily through outright confiscation, but through other vulnerabilities, such as counterparty failure. Buying or storing gold with supposed ‘trustworthy’ companies might seem like a smart decision during the good times, but going into a financial reset, I anticipate many of these companies will fail, default or be forced to turn over citizens gold to their respective governments.

So in this newsletter I will address some of these pitfalls also, and explore the most likely methods by which gold might be taken or rendered inaccessible in the coming collapse. I expect this to be a multi part confiscation, so would appreciate hearing your concerns and any questions you might have in the comments section below—in preparation for a future part 2.