Newsletter 53: Out of The Ashes (Collapse of the Post World War 2 Order Part 2)

Hi everyone,

Welcome to part two of our series on the collapse of the post–World War II monetary system.

In this episode, I start by taking a look back at previous monetary resets—who came out ahead, who didn’t, and what we can learn from those moments in history. From there, we shift our focus to where the best opportunities will be both going into the reset, and also on the other side of it.

Of course, I also talk about the risks—focusing especially on the ones I think are being overlooked right now in the investing world, when it come to miners and commodity producers. I also share a few thoughts on the recent pullback in gold and whether it's something investors should be worried about, as well as the story of my friend Liisa and the golden kettle!

As always, thank you for listening. I appreciate you all and If you have any thoughts, questions, or topics you'd like me to cover in a future newsletter, just drop a comment below—I’d love to hear from you.

Take care,

Mike

P.S. I have just two spaces left for the group coaching program starting at the end of May. I expect this will be the final round of group coaching for 2025.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, now’s the time. It’s a 12-week live coaching experience focused on mastering the art of wealth preservation as we head into a global reset—alongside a fantastic group of people from around the world.



After coaching we continue to work together through my monthly investors mastermind, supporting one another to navigate the challenges ahead. Send me a message if you'd like more details or are ready to secure your spot!





Newsletter Notes

Podcast Episode on Bretton Woods: