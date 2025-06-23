Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Does the US WANT Iran to CLOSE the Strait of Hormuz?

How recent events position the US as the world’s dominant energy exporter
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Jun 23, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter (released roughly twice a month), full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible — and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.


The Next War & How Iran Became a Stooge of The West

The Next War & How Iran Became a Stooge of The West

Parallel Mike
·
Jun 17
Read full story
War Between Israel and Iran...Are You Still Trusting The Plan?

War Between Israel and Iran...Are You Still Trusting The Plan?

Parallel Mike
·
Jun 14
Read full story
World War III, the US Selection, False Prophets, a Hurricane on a Mission

World War III, the US Selection, False Prophets, a Hurricane on a Mission

Parallel Mike, Geopolitics & Empire, and Monica Perez
·
October 8, 2024
Read full story
Newsletter 55: Will Your Gold Be Confiscated in the Reset?

Newsletter 55: Will Your Gold Be Confiscated in the Reset?

Parallel Mike
·
Jun 11
Read full story

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW


Discussion about this video

© 2025 Parallel Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture