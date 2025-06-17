The Next War & How Iran Became a Stooge of The West

In the latest livestream, I dig into the history of Iran to understand how we got to the current conflict. What we find is a 100-year pattern of Western subversion—regime changes driven by oil interests, with British and American intelligence working behind the scenes to secure access and control politics. Including multiple military coups enacted at the behest of Big Oil.

We also examine the fall of the last Shah of Iran—how he lost control, and how the same powers that helped install him ultimately deposed him to install the theocracy. The same theocracy who, ironically, those very same powers now seek to replace with the Shah’s son.

