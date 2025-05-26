Collapsing Bond Prices Could TRIGGER The Great Taking

In this important conversation, I sit down with David Rogers Webb, author of The Great Taking, to unpack the extraordinary developments unfolding in the global financial system. David joins me to discuss the recent and historic collapse in long-dated bonds across both Japan and the United States — a clear signal that the long-inflated global debt bubble is beginning to burst.

This isn’t just about falling bond prices however. We explore how these instruments underpin the global derivatives market — acting as the main form of collateral in a fragile and massively over-leveraged financial structure. Which means that when bond values plummet, the collateral base erodes, threatening the integrity of the entire system



As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter (released roughly twice a month), full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible — and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.



David brings clarity to a subject deliberately made complex. He lays bare how this collapse feeds into the broader agenda of The Great Taking — where ownership, agency, and sovereignty will be stripped away under the guise of financial necessity. The loss of value of the collateral underpinning the derivatives complex is precisely what is required to trigger that mechanism.

But perhaps the most important part of this interview isn’t about finance at all. It’s about breaking the spell of apathy. We talk candidly about the urgent need for people to engage — not online, but in the real world. To take responsibility, build local networks, reclaim autonomy, and act with intention. In a time of manufactured helplessness, sovereignty isn’t just a concept — it’s a lifeline.

This is a conversation for those who sense something fundamental is shifting, who refuse to look away, and who understand that the time to prepare and participate is now. One of the most important interviews I have done with David.





Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a member or Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l



