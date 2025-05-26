Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

Collapsing Bond Prices Could TRIGGER The Great Taking

May 26, 2025
Transcript
In this important conversation, I sit down with David Rogers Webb, author of The Great Taking, to unpack the extraordinary developments unfolding in the global financial system. David joins me to discuss the recent and historic collapse in long-dated bonds across both Japan and the United States — a clear signal that the long-inflated global debt bubble is beginning to burst.

This isn’t just about falling bond prices however. We explore how these instruments underpin the global derivatives market — acting as the main form of collateral in a fragile and massively over-leveraged financial structure. Which means that when bond values plummet, the collateral base erodes, threatening the integrity of the entire system

David brings clarity to a subject deliberately made complex. He lays bare how this collapse feeds into the broader agenda of The Great Taking — where ownership, agency, and sovereignty will be stripped away under the guise of financial necessity. The loss of value of the collateral underpinning the derivatives complex is precisely what is required to trigger that mechanism.


David brings clarity to a subject deliberately made complex. He lays bare how this collapse feeds into the broader agenda of The Great Taking — where ownership, agency, and sovereignty will be stripped away under the guise of financial necessity. The loss of value of the collateral underpinning the derivatives complex is precisely what is required to trigger that mechanism.

But perhaps the most important part of this interview isn’t about finance at all. It’s about breaking the spell of apathy. We talk candidly about the urgent need for people to engage — not online, but in the real world. To take responsibility, build local networks, reclaim autonomy, and act with intention. In a time of manufactured helplessness, sovereignty isn’t just a concept — it’s a lifeline.

This is a conversation for those who sense something fundamental is shifting, who refuse to look away, and who understand that the time to prepare and participate is now. One of the most important interviews I have done with David.


