In a recent article, I explored how gold, silver, and bitcoin tend to behave during market crashes. Understanding crash dynamics is critical for navigating both the risks and the opportunities that arise when the financial system begins to show signs of strain. History doesn’t repeat exactly, but it often rhymes—and for those paying attention, it can offer a valuable framework for anticipating major shifts well before the average investor catches on.

That said, historical patterns—and the tools built on them—have limits. Take charting, for example. I consider technical analysis a highly useful tool. I use it myself to identify entry points, define support zones, and project breakout targets. But we must be clear about what charts actually represent: they reflect past behavior, and under stable conditions, they offer a reasonable guide to what might happen next. But charts are inherently backward-looking. They cannot signal when the ground beneath us is about to give way.

They won’t warn you of an overnight currency devaluation. They can’t anticipate a geopolitical shock, a cyberattack, or the sudden announcement of a financial reset. This is where technical analysis breaks down entirely. A chart cannot see beyond the regime it was built under. Events that redefine the system—wars, strategic resource grabs, structural debt implosions—don’t appear in RSI levels or moving averages. They arrive without warning, and when they do, they render much of the conventional playbook obsolete.

That’s why I believe many purely technical analysts will be blindsided by what comes next. We are no longer living in a cyclical market bound by past norms—we are now in an era of rolling crisis: geopolitical, economic, and monetary. The familiar cycle is ending. What lies ahead is the breakdown of key pillars of the old system, as major powers—and the elites behind them—compete to shape the architecture of whatever replaces it.

In such an environment, macro understanding is not a choice. It’s essential for making sense of what comes next.

But let’s not single out the chartists. Macro thinkers like myself are just as vulnerable to getting trapped in rigid frameworks and outdated assumptions. Even theories that once seemed reasonable in the old paradigm can quickly become liabilities as the reset unfolds. If you anchor yourself too deeply to one of these ideas of how things should unfold—without adjusting to how they are unfolding—you risk being blindsided.



Clearly, no one has a flawless map for what comes next, but that’s precisely why adaptability matters. More than that, it takes intellectual honesty. The real discipline for investors in my opinion lies in challenging your own convictions, discarding what no longer holds up, and constantly refining your perspective as new information comes to light.

A perfect case study of this is the Dollar Milkshake Theory, proposed by market strategist Brent Johnson around 2017/2018. The theory is straightforward enough: in a world flooded with liquidity (the "milkshake"), the US dollar becomes the "straw" that siphons capital from the rest of the globe. As central banks around the world print money, global investors seek safety—and they often find it in the dollar and dollar-denominated assets, especially US treasuries. This creates a self-reinforcing cycle, driving the dollar ever higher, even in the face of America’s own monetary expansion.