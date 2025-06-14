It’s June, and we’re only a few months into the Donald Trump presidency—but already, we’ve witnessed major strides in America towards technocracy, domestic surveillance, resetting the global financial order, and now—the kinetic element of World War 3. Trust the plan, they said. Some still say it. Incredibly. Despite the fact that by now, we’ve seen enough of “the plan” to make out its contours—and the agenda it clearly serves.

On just the second day in office, we got our first real glimpse. Trump stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Oracle’s Larry Ellison—a longtime CIA contractor whose company specializes in domestic surveillance—and proudly introduced America to Operation Stargate. The plan? Lower the drawbridge for Ellison and OpenAI’s Sam Altman to usher in the fourth industrial revolution in America—only with a MAGA rebrand. But fear not, this would be the good kind of technocracy. Totally unrelated, we were assured, to the evil kind being hawked by the WEF at Davos.



The MAGA faithful seemed largely nonplussed. Sure, there was some lingering bitterness over Operation Warp Speed from Trump 1.0—when Trump was tricked, tricked I tell you, into pushing the poisoned vax agenda—but even when Ellison revealed that AI would soon be cooking up yet more mRNA vaccines, and this time in under 24 hours (safety first kiddos), no-one seemed to care. Why would they? Didn't you know the good times were here again? Naysayers be damned.

Then, just last week, came yet another chapter in the unfolding US technocracy. This time, we learned that Palantir—yes, that Palantir—helmed by Jeffrey Epstein chum Peter Thiel and mega Zionist nutjob Alex Karp, have been tapped to help build a centralized citizen database: the mother of all databases. A digital panopticon to catalog and link every personal, biological, and financial detail under one government-controlled roof. No doubt it’ll sync nicely with your REAL ID—another great addition to the freedom toolbox from Trump and his team.

You’d think that would be enough to at least give the "trust the plan" crowd pause to stop and rethink. Nope. The plan must always be trusted. Questioning it is heresy. Even when it looks like tyranny dressed in a velvet MAGA glove—you’re wrong. It’s not a 15 minute city, it’s a 'freedom city'. And if Palantir seems like a cold-blooded surveillance company rolling out digital slavery across once-free nations—you’re mistaken. That’s just a leftist psy-op to discredit the good guys. Obviously.

In fact, if you so much as raise an eyebrow, you’re probably an op too. To quote one popular alt-media persona: “Palantir might not be the best company, but it could have been a lot worse. And ask yourself why people are talking about Palantir all of a sudden. I’m not saying trust the plan… but you should know by now, that nothing is as it seems!” Got it. Thanks for the insight. Apologies for being alarmed.

Perhaps, like me, you’ve noticed their pattern: no matter what Trump does, these guys will find a way to spin it as a positive. Virtually every major decision made so far has accelerated America—and the world—further into the ungodly reset and its technocratic digital-surveillance replacement. And yet, the justifications keep coming. Whether it’s “5D chess,” a “necessary evil,” or, as the mental gymnastics grow more exhausting, the increasingly popular position of last resort: “Well, at least it’s Trump doing it and not [insert another globalist scumbag here].”