Grand Solar Minimum & The Coming Mini Ice Age with Valentina Zharkova

In this important episode, Mike is joined by world-renowned solar physicist and outspoken climate contrarian, Professor Valentina Zharkova, for a conversation that pierces through mainstream climate narratives. While governments, media, and global institutions continue to push the fear of man-made global warming, Professor Zharkova warns that the true threat is rapid climate cooling—and it’s already happening.

Drawing from decades of solar data and predictive modeling, she explains why we are now entering a Grand Solar Minimum, a period of dramatically reduced solar activity that will plunge the Earth into a new Mini Ice Age. This isn’t a theory—it’s a return to natural cycles that have shaped human history, toppling empires and triggering societal collapse.

As temperatures fall, the consequences could be catastrophic: failed harvests, energy crises, famine, mass migration, and resource wars. And yet, the public remains dangerously unaware. Professor Zharkova exposes the flaws in the carbon climate agenda and reveals the scientific reality that lies beneath the political theater. This is not just a challenge to the climate consensus—it’s a call to prepare for a colder, harsher, and more uncertain future.

Guest Links

