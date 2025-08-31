The Preparation & Forging Greatness with Matt and Maxim Smith

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

1× 0:00 -48:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Part 2

Young adults today face an uncertain landscape. College is often pitched as the obvious next step, but it comes with steep debt, ideological echo chambers, and peers more focused on parties than purpose — with no guarantee that a degree will lead to meaningful work. The alternatives aren’t always better: a trade, the military, or stumbling through early adulthood without guidance. For young men in particular, the modern world offers few paths that seek to truly build character, resilience, and independence.

Enter The Preparation—an idea born from a simple question posed by legendary investor Doug Casey and entrepreneur Matt Smith: What could a young man do instead of college to prepare for a life of purpose and success? What started as a thought experiment has grown into a bold, four-year program that blends adventure, the cultivation of virtues, practical skill-building, and real-world opportunities to create men equipped for greatness.

So in today’s episode, we welcome Matt Smith and his son Maxim, who are now two years into this journey. Together, they’ll share how The Preparation has reshaped Maxim’s journey so far, the lessons they’ve both discovered along the way, and how this hopeful vision could offer a path forward for the young men in your life — and perhaps even for yourself.



Doug Casey Interview on Donahue 3 Nov 1980:

Guest Links

Maxim’s Substack:

Crisis Investing:

The Preparation Book: https://www.amazon.com/Preparation-Become-Competent-Confident-Dangerous

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l

Part 2

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.