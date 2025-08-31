Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

The Preparation & Forging Greatness with Matt and Maxim Smith

A Father and Son Explain How to Forgo College & Begin the Preparation
Aug 31, 2025
Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

Young adults today face an uncertain landscape. College is often pitched as the obvious next step, but it comes with steep debt, ideological echo chambers, and peers more focused on parties than purpose — with no guarantee that a degree will lead to meaningful work. The alternatives aren’t always better: a trade, the military, or stumbling through early adulthood without guidance. For young men in particular, the modern world offers few paths that seek to truly build character, resilience, and independence.

Enter The Preparation—an idea born from a simple question posed by legendary investor Doug Casey and entrepreneur Matt Smith: What could a young man do instead of college to prepare for a life of purpose and success? What started as a thought experiment has grown into a bold, four-year program that blends adventure, the cultivation of virtues, practical skill-building, and real-world opportunities to create men equipped for greatness.

So in today’s episode, we welcome Matt Smith and his son Maxim, who are now two years into this journey. Together, they’ll share how The Preparation has reshaped Maxim’s journey so far, the lessons they’ve both discovered along the way, and how this hopeful vision could offer a path forward for the young men in your life — and perhaps even for yourself.

Guest Links

  • Maxim’s Substack:

Maxim Benjamin Smith
Documentation of my journey through "The Preparation" program developed by Doug Casey and my father.

  • Crisis Investing:

Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
The wisdom of Doug Casey meets today's chaos and uncertainty. Join for investment ideas and much more.
By Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing

