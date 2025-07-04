Oil, Iran & The Grand Chessboard

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

In our latest episode, we take a step back to consider the significance of Israel’s recent attack on Iran and explore the broader context behind the headlines. To help make sense of the situation, Mike examines Iran’s history—and how Western powers and oil interests shaped the country’s political landscape through regime change and economic control.

We also look at the role of the last Shah of Iran, a ruler backed by foreign powers who eventually tried to push back against Western financial influence—and the consequences he faced for doing so. It’s a story of geopolitics, oil, and the long shadow of empire—offering insights into how the grand chessboard, really operates.

