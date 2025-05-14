Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

Science Conspiracies & The Secret Art of Alchemy with Steven Young

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
and
Steven A. Young
May 14, 2025
Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

For over a century, science has been held up as the ultimate authority on truth—but what if much of it is a carefully crafted illusion? In our latest episode, we sit down with Steven Young PhD, a seasoned theoretical scientist who walked away from the establishment after uncovering deep-rooted deception at the heart of modern science.

Disillusioned by the many nonsensical theories and oftentimes, blatant deceptions, he once helped perpetuate, Steven turned his focus to the forgotten wisdom of natural sciences—namely alchemy. Eventually coming to accept that ancient knowledge holds more truth than the scientific theories that have been used to create a Godless material view of the world.

Guest Links

