Coffee, Collapse & Trail Running with Mike Farris

Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only and not available on Substack. To listen to part 2 please become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

1× 0:00 -54:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Listen To Part 2

In this rare swapcast, Mike is joined by fellow podcaster—and fellow Mike—Mike Farris of Coffee and a Mike. Picking up where they left off in their previous conversation on Mike Farris’s show, the two dive into the decline of the West and the looming psychological toll as the illusion of prosperity begins to crumble. Drawing on insights from hundreds of interviews, Mike shares his perspective on today’s most urgent issues and what they signal for the future.

In part two, the conversation shifts to things more grounded as both Mikes explore how they decompress after long days of discussing heavy topics—chatting about trail running and the movie that inspired them to take up the sport, boxing, and the grounding effect of connecting with real people through meaningful conversations. A yin yang episode for sure!

Show Links

Mike’s Substack:

Film (Unbreakable):

Share

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l

Listen to part 2

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike