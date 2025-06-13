Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

Coffee, Collapse & Trail Running with Mike Farris

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
and
Coffee and a Mike
Jun 13, 2025
Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only and not available on Substack. To listen to part 2 please become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

In this rare swapcast, Mike is joined by fellow podcaster—and fellow Mike—Mike Farris of Coffee and a Mike. Picking up where they left off in their previous conversation on Mike Farris’s show, the two dive into the decline of the West and the looming psychological toll as the illusion of prosperity begins to crumble. Drawing on insights from hundreds of interviews, Mike shares his perspective on today’s most urgent issues and what they signal for the future.

In part two, the conversation shifts to things more grounded as both Mikes explore how they decompress after long days of discussing heavy topics—chatting about trail running and the movie that inspired them to take up the sport, boxing, and the grounding effect of connecting with real people through meaningful conversations. A yin yang episode for sure!

Show Links

  • Mike’s Substack:

Coffee and a Mike
To provide conversations with subject matter experts to help people make informed decisions

  • Film (Unbreakable):

