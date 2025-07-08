Saturn’s Bankers 5: The Bank From Hell

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

1× 0:00 -37:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Listen to Part 2

In this fifth installment of the Saturn’s Bankers series, we step into the vaults of the world’s most secretive and untouchable financial institution: the Vatican Bank, officially known as the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR).

Far from a mere custodian of church funds, the Vatican Bank has for decades functioned as a sovereign financial black hole — shielded by papal immunity, diplomatic cover, and a wall of silence. In this episode, we uncover how this spiritual institution became a hub for covert capital flows, clandestine banking operations, and financial intrigue that ties directly into some of the 20th century’s darkest power plays.

Drawing from The Vatican Exposed, we trace the rise of Roberto Calvi, the so-called “God’s Banker,” whose mysterious death under Blackfriars Bridge in 1982 exposed a spiderweb of corruption involving illegal Freemasonic lodges, the Mafia, Western intelligence agencies, and the Vatican’s own financial elite.

We follow the money trail through shell companies, offshore havens, and secret accounts—and explore the powerful role played by Bernardino Nogara, the Vatican’s first financial architect, who broke with centuries of Catholic doctrine to build a portfolio that would entangle the Church in everything from Fascist Italy to postwar capitalism.

“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money. – Matthew 6:24

Saturn’s Bankers series:

Saturn’s Bankers 1: https://parallelmike.com/episode-65/

Saturn’s Bankers 2: https://parallelmike.com/episode-71/

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.