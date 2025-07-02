Was John Lennon Under Mind Control with Matt Sergiou

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

John Lennon is remembered as a peace icon, a musical revolutionary, and a voice of his generation—but beneath the legend lies a far more complex and unsettling story. In this episode, we peel back the layers of myth to explore the darker currents running through Lennon’s life: his entanglement with the occult, the shadowy figures surrounding him, and the possibility that his mind—and message—weren’t entirely his own.

We’re joined once again by leading researcher of Britain’s counterculture scene Matt Sergiou to examine the hidden forces behind Lennon, Yoko Ono, and the movement they helped shape. Was John Lennon a visionary… or a controlled asset?

