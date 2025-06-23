Parallel Systems Broadcast

Yuga Cycle Reset with Bibhu Dev Misra

Could Asteroid 2024 Y4 signal a transformative phase of purification by fire?
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Jun 23, 2025
Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only and not available on Substack. To listen to part 2 please become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

0:00
-54:05

Listen To Part 2

One year on from our first conversation conversation on the Yuga Shift, our guest Bibhu Dev Misra returns to chart the dramatic energetic and cosmic developments that have unfolded since.

We explore how the transition has deepened, marked astrologically by the Spring Equinox—a date aligning with what the ancient Greeks called Kataklysmos, or the deluge. The appearance of asteroid 2024 Y4 and its fiery symbolism leads us into a discussion on purification by fire—both literal and metaphysical—as a signature of the new age.

Together, we unpack how to navigate and align with these intensifying energies, offering grounded insights into embodying the consciousness of the next era.

Guest’s Links:

