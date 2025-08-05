Forbidden Literature with Nick Heys

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode
In this episode, we’re joined by new guest Nick Heys of Heys Reviews, to explore the subject of forbidden literature. As a host Nick shares with his audience books that explore the history of globalism, conspiracy theories, and the occult. Mike explores with Nick some of the interesting titles he’s dived into and what lessons he’s learned from reading such a broad range of hard to find titles.
Then in Part 2, Nick returns with Mike to dive into a couple of especially intriguing books from the archives: The Sustainable Prince by Joan Veon and Antichrist and a Cup of Tea by Tim Cohen, both of which explore the enigmatic King Charles and his role in the drive towards one world government.
