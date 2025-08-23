Gold in the Age of Technocracy

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

1× 0:00 -53:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Listen to Part 2

In a role-reversal episode, Mike returns as a guest on his own show, with Art Moni stepping in as host. Together, they explore the timeless allure of gold—known to the Romans as Aurum, or “shining dawn.” Why has this singular metal held such power over human destiny? How did Mike become one of the foremost voices in the gold space? And what role might it still play in our uncertain future?

Drawing on deep historical insight and lived expertise, Mike unpacks gold’s enduring significance—not only as money and metal, but as a symbol of divinity, wisdom, and the eternal.

Mentioned Podcast Episodes

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l

Listen to Part 2

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.