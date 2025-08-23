Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Gold in the Age of Technocracy

What Role Will Gold Play in Our Uncertain Future?
Parallel Mike
Aug 23, 2025
Part 2 is not available on Substack.

In a role-reversal episode, Mike returns as a guest on his own show, with Art Moni stepping in as host. Together, they explore the timeless allure of gold—known to the Romans as Aurum, or “shining dawn.” Why has this singular metal held such power over human destiny? How did Mike become one of the foremost voices in the gold space? And what role might it still play in our uncertain future?

Drawing on deep historical insight and lived expertise, Mike unpacks gold’s enduring significance—not only as money and metal, but as a symbol of divinity, wisdom, and the eternal.

