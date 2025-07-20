The Case For Ruthless Self Improvement with Tom Bodrovics

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

In this episode, Tom—pro motocross rider and host of both Palisades Gold Radio and now The Competent Man Podcast—joins us to talk about striving for excellence in a world that rewards mediocrity. He shares what drives his pursuit of self-improvement, how discipline through sport shapes his mindset, and why competence is more important now than ever.

Tom also opens up about the loss of his mother in a motorcycle accident during his youth—an experience that taught him about the fragility of life but didn’t stop him from going all in on racing. He and Mike dig into the overlap between high performance in sport and success in other areas of life, including finance, mindset, and personal growth.

A practical, honest conversation about becoming strong, capable, and clear on your mission in life.

