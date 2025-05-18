Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

1

Why The West Is Losing Its Way with Father Paul Truebenbach

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
May 18, 2025
Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

In this episode, we’re joined by Orthodox priest Paul Truebenbach to discuss on the moral confusion and spiritual emptiness gripping much of the modern West. Fr. Paul doesn’t hold back as he talks about what happens when societies lose their grounding—and why the collapse we’re witnessing isn’t just political or cultural, but deeply moral.

But this isn’t just about what’s going wrong. Fr. Paul offers a way forward—rooted in faith, repentance, and real courage. We talk about what it means to live with conviction in a world that’s drifting, how to hold on to hope, and why the path to renewal starts in the soul. Whether you’re religious or not, this conversation will hopefully trigger a deeper reflection on the problems of our time, and also, where the solutions might lie.

