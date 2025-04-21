RIP USD: The End of FIAT and What Comes Next with Shanmuganathan N.

1× 0:00 -55:20

The stock market is in freefall, erasing billions in value as uncertainty grips the global economy. Meanwhile, gold—the ultimate safe haven—has shattered records, soaring past all-time highs more than 20 times in just two years. Now trading well above $3,000 an ounce, its relentless rise signals a fundamental shift in the financial system.

Is this the final unraveling of the dollar-based economy? Are we witnessing the slow death of fiat currency as we know it?

Tonight’s guest is the author of RIP USD, a provocative book that exposes the fragility of the modern monetary system—and why, before 2030, the U.S. will be forced to return to a gold-backed currency. In conversation with Mike, they break down why gold and silver remain the only true forms of money, what’s fueling gold’s meteoric rise, and why, in Shan’s view, a full-scale financial reset is now inevitable.

Then, in Part 2, available exclusively for members, Mike and Shan reveal practical steps you can take right now to protect your wealth and prepare for the financial storm ahead.

Guest Links

RIP USD BOOK – https://www.amazon.com/RIP-USD-1971-202X-Forward-ebook/dp/B0D843PWCH

