Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Trump, Technocracy & America At The Crossroads with Wayne McRoy

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
and
Wayne McRoy
Apr 01, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
0:00
-56:36

Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

We’re once again joined by researcher and host of Alchemical Tech Revolution, Wayne McRoy, to dive into his in-depth research on transhumanism and the occult. With rapid changes unfolding in America—especially with Trump 2.0 and Operation Stargate—ideas which strongly resemble the WEF’s transhumanist Fourth Industrial Revolution (just under a different name), now seemed like the perfect time to bring Wayne back for a discussion.

As always, he has a wealth of research to share, covering everything from financial resets to the consciousness shift influenced by the procession of the equinoxes. There’s a lot to unpack!

Guest Links

  • The Alchemical Beacon Substack –

The Alchemical Beacon
Exposing the hidden esoteric agendas that permeate our culture
By Wayne McRoy

  • The Alchemical Tech Revolution Website –

https://alchemicaltechrevolution.com/

Share

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike

Parallel Systems Broadcast
Parallel Mike Podcast
For full length episodes join https://parallelmike.com/
Authors
Parallel Mike
Wayne McRoy
Writes The Alchemical Beacon Subscribe
Recent Posts
Open Source Data & How It Reveals Your Secrets with Urban Hacker
  Parallel Mike
Fort Knox, $3000 Gold & The Changing Monetary Order with Tom Bodrevics
  Parallel Mike
Geoengineering, Detox & The Power of Your Breath with Dr. Rob Williams
  Parallel Mike and OGA-Our Geoengineering Age
Walking The Narrow Path & Overcoming Adversity with Ezra Millington
  Parallel Mike
Saturn’s Bankers Pt 4: The Mystery of the Knights Templar
  Parallel Mike
Globalists & The Temple of Solomon with Jacob Nordangård
  Parallel Mike and Jacob Nordangård
Why China & The US Are Both Facing Disaster with Britt Gillette
  Parallel Mike