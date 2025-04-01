Trump, Technocracy & America At The Crossroads with Wayne McRoy

1× 0:00 -56:36

We’re once again joined by researcher and host of Alchemical Tech Revolution, Wayne McRoy, to dive into his in-depth research on transhumanism and the occult. With rapid changes unfolding in America—especially with Trump 2.0 and Operation Stargate—ideas which strongly resemble the WEF’s transhumanist Fourth Industrial Revolution (just under a different name), now seemed like the perfect time to bring Wayne back for a discussion.

As always, he has a wealth of research to share, covering everything from financial resets to the consciousness shift influenced by the procession of the equinoxes. There’s a lot to unpack!

Guest Links

The Alchemical Beacon Substack –

The Alchemical Tech Revolution Website –

https://alchemicaltechrevolution.com/

