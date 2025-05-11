Unmasking the Elite Bloodlines of the Nephilim with Gary Wayne

1× 0:00 -1:15:54

Mike is joined by author Gary Wayne, whose two-volume work The Genesis 6 Conspiracy dives deep into a sweeping narrative that connects biblical accounts, ancient mythology, and modern events through a lens of secret history and spiritual warfare. Gary builds his case around the mysterious passage’s of Genesis 6, which describe the “sons of God” mating with human women and producing the Nephilim—giant, powerful hybrid beings. According to Wayne, these beings not only ruled the ancient world but left behind bloodlines that still persist today, hidden in plain sight and quietly influencing the course of world events.

Gary believe that it is these Nephilim-descended bloodlines who make up the global elite, expanding their influence through secret societies like the Freemasons, the Templars, and Rosicrucians. These organizations serve to preserve ancient occult knowledge and push forward a Luciferian agenda that opposes God’s divine plan. The goal of these groups, Wayne contends, is to bring about the rise of the Antichrist—a figure who will emerge from these very bloodlines—as part of a broader strategy to usher in a global government and a false messianic age.

In the second half of the discussion, Gary discusses what he sees as the darker spiritual implications behind modern scientific efforts—most notably the experiments at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. Far from being merely a tool for particle physics research, Gary suggests that CERN is being used in attempts to open portals to other dimensions or even reestablish contact with the pre-Flood world. He theorizes that this effort could potentially allow for the return of the Nephilim, fulfilling ancient prophecies and accelerating the arrival of the End Times. The collider, in Wayne’s interpretation, isn’t just a marvel of science—it’s a modern Tower of Babel, with hidden intentions tied to supernatural rebellion.

