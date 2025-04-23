Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Reclaiming Your Land, Food & Freedom with Gabriel Miguel

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Apr 23, 2025
Share
Transcript
0:00
-56:24

Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

In episode 109 we’re joined for the second time by Gabriel Miguel, founder of the Ringing Cedars Movement in the West, to explore why returning to the land as not just a lifestyle, but a revolutionary act of self-liberation. Drawing inspiration from the visionary words of Anastasia, Gabriel shares how the creation of kin’s domains—spaces where families live in harmony with the Earth—can become the foundation for a sovereign, sacred civilization.

As part of the discussion we learn how Gabriel came to find the movement and dive into the concept of allodial title, the path to true ownership. We also explore why growing your own food and living in communities can offer freedom from the death-based system, and what it means to live beyond the reach of collapsing technocratic control.

This conversation is both a blueprint and a call to arms, for those ready to grow their own food, reclaim their birthright to land, and live in alignment with nature and spirit.

Guest Links

Share

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike

© 2025 Parallel Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture