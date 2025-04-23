Reclaiming Your Land, Food & Freedom with Gabriel Miguel

1× 0:00 -56:24

In episode 109 we’re joined for the second time by Gabriel Miguel, founder of the Ringing Cedars Movement in the West, to explore why returning to the land as not just a lifestyle, but a revolutionary act of self-liberation. Drawing inspiration from the visionary words of Anastasia, Gabriel shares how the creation of kin’s domains—spaces where families live in harmony with the Earth—can become the foundation for a sovereign, sacred civilization.

As part of the discussion we learn how Gabriel came to find the movement and dive into the concept of allodial title, the path to true ownership. We also explore why growing your own food and living in communities can offer freedom from the death-based system, and what it means to live beyond the reach of collapsing technocratic control.

This conversation is both a blueprint and a call to arms, for those ready to grow their own food, reclaim their birthright to land, and live in alignment with nature and spirit.

