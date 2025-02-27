Playback speed
1

Saturn’s Bankers Pt 4: The Mystery of the Knights Templar

Parallel Mike Podcast #99
Parallel Mike
Feb 27, 2025
1
Transcript

Welcome back to another episode of the Saturn’s Bankers series, where we explore the hidden history of banking, tracing its evolution from the antediluvian world to modern times. In this fourth installment, we examine the Knights Templar—a secretive Christian order originally formed to protect pilgrims traveling to the Holy Land. Yet, they quickly rose to become the most powerful banking institution of their time.

But the story of the Templars is far stranger than it first appears. Their downfall was as shrouded in mystery as their origins, with King Philip IV of France and Pope Clement V accusing them of heresy and engaging in occult practices, including the worship of Baphomet. While mainstream historians have long dismissed these charges as false, what we uncover in this episode suggests otherwise.

Saturn’s Bankers series:

Saturn's Bankers Part 3: In The Shadow's of Rome

Saturn's Bankers Part 3: In The Shadow's of Rome

Parallel Mike
·
October 10, 2024
Read full story

Saturn’s Bankers Part 2: https://rumble.com/v58jgx9-the-shadows-of-venice-saturns-bankers-ep-2.html

