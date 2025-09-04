Tokenization: The Elite’s Plan to Own Everything with Courtenay Turner

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode
In what promises to be one of the most eye opening conversations of the year, we are joined by returning guest Courtenay Turner, host of the Courtenay Turner Podcast and a seasoned researcher, for a dive deep into the topic of tokenization.
Listeners may remember Courtenay’s previous appearance on the PMP, where she rang the bell on NACs. This time, she’s back to expose the insidious agenda to tokenize everything — and everyone.
In this episode, Mike and Courtenay unpack the infiltration of the digital asset space, the links between tokenization, derivatives, global debt, and the Great Taking, and Courtenay shares some of her brilliant research on the broader plan to create digital serfdom.
Courtenay’s Article ‘The Phoenix Conspiracy’: https://substack.com/home/post/p-167709921
Guest Links
Website: https://courtenayturner.com/
Substack:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
For part 2, join ParallelMike.com
Thanks for listening and take care,
Mike
Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.