Tokenization: The Elite’s Plan to Own Everything with Courtenay Turner

What Does Tokenization Have to Do With the Sovereign Debt Bubble & the Great Taking?
Parallel Mike's avatar
Courtenay Turner's avatar
Parallel Mike
and
Courtenay Turner
Sep 04, 2025
In what promises to be one of the most eye opening conversations of the year, we are joined by returning guest Courtenay Turner, host of the Courtenay Turner Podcast and a seasoned researcher, for a dive deep into the topic of tokenization.

Listeners may remember Courtenay’s previous appearance on the PMP, where she rang the bell on NACs. This time, she’s back to expose the insidious agenda to tokenize everything — and everyone.

In this episode, Mike and Courtenay unpack the infiltration of the digital asset space, the links between tokenization, derivatives, global debt, and the Great Taking, and Courtenay shares some of her brilliant research on the broader plan to create digital serfdom.

Courtenay’s Article ‘The Phoenix Conspiracy’: https://substack.com/home/post/p-167709921

Guest Links

