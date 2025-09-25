Patriots BANNED From Flying The IRISH Flag...What NEXT?!

Part 2 is not available on Substack. Join ParallelMike.com to listen to the full episode

Following on from last week’s episode on the controlled demolition of Ireland, we’re joined this week by Rick Munn – ex-host at TNT Radio – to break down what’s really happening on the ground. Rick is exposing the rapid implosion of the nation at the hands of a traitorous government, unchecked mass migration, and relentless attempts to silence the native Irish people through his new YouTube channel.

This one is a must-listen. Ireland is the canary in the coal mine for the rest of the West – what happens there is coming everywhere. This is part of the reset. Mike and Rick get into what’s happening now, and what’s coming next.

