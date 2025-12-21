Staying Free Podcast Christmas Roundtable ft Parallel Mike, Hrvoje Moric, Jonny HODL and PJ Buys

Hi everybody,
This week’s episode is beaming in from the Staying Free Podcast with Jonny HODL. I joined Jonny for what has become an annual Christmas roundtable show, featuring not only me and Jonny, but also PJ Buys and Hrvoje Morić — both past guests on my show.
This was an awesome conversation where we discussed living through dystopia, technocracy, hope, what each of us achieved individually in 2025, censorship, how to survive harder times… and plenty more. I think you’ll really enjoy this one.
God bless, and Merry Christmas to you all,
Mike
Guest Links
Jonny HODL: https://linktr.ee/stayingfreepod
Hrvoje Moric: https://geopoliticsandempire.com
PJ Buys:
