Globalists & The Temple of Solomon with Jacob Nordangård

We’re joined by researcher and musician Dr. Jacob Nordangård for a deep dive into the occult forces behind what’s often called globalism. While it presents itself as a noble effort to solve the world’s problems, beneath the surface lies something far more sinister—an agenda of control over resources, people, and the future of our species.

In this conversation, Jacob goes deep into the history of globalism, from John Dee, the necromancer, to the Club of Rome & the United Nations. Then, Mike and Jacob discuss Jacob’s latest book, The Temple of Solomon, which reveals the plan of globalists to trigger the end times.

