Why You Don't Really Own, What You Think You Own

In the latest episode of the Parallel Systems Broadcast, we confront an uncomfortable truth: most of us do not actually own what we think we own. Real ownership has been quietly stripped away—sometimes thousands of years ago—and replaced with a hollow, conditional imitation. A kind of quasi-ownership that mirrors the Securities Entitlement model underpinning the Great Taking.

Nowhere is this more evident than with land. In many cases, the rights to land were never truly ours to begin with—already claimed by the Crown or the state. This is something I’ve warned about for a long time, but for most people it sounded abstract, even irrelevant. The common response was always the same: Why worry? We live there. No one is going to take our land.

That illusion is now collapsing, as I warned it eventually would.

Canadians are discovering right now that who really owns the land matters—big time. In BC, many are suddenly learning that the land beneath their homes is being transferred to First Nations tribes. This will inevitably crush property values and place homeowners at the mercy of whatever tenure arrangements those authorities choose to impose.

Why was this even possible? Because the land was never truly theirs.

This sets a terrible precedent. And it is a warning. No one is exempt. If you do not hold full, absolute ownership of your assets, then you are merely a temporary beneficiary. And what can be granted conditionally can—and likely will—be taken.

