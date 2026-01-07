Mass Tokenization of Assets In 2026: Is This a Set Up For The Great Taking?

Hello everybody,

In the latest episode of the show, we examine the DTCC’s recent announcement that it has received approval from the SEC to tokenize vast amounts of assets in 2026. Whilst this initiative is being framed as a modernization effort, it actually represents a significant consolidation of control when it comes to stocks and bonds, and a further erosion of our property rights.

SEC White Paper: https://www.sec.gov/files/tm/no-action/dtc-nal-121125.pdf

Whilst we were told digital ledgers and blockchain technology were a move toward decentralized finance, the reality is the exact opposite. That was merely the bait and hook, with Bitcoin being used to keep the masses from asking any difficult questions.

The reality, as we’re now seeing, is that all along it was a strategy to implement new technologies that digitize and entrench the existing power structure—this time, in perpetuity. Essentially creating a digitized mark-of-the-beast system in which all assets can be surveilled, permissioned, and importantly, owned completely by the satanic financial cartel—replacing real ownership with merely the illusion of it.

Their drive in 2026 to advance their tokenized system on a private, controlled ledger will further centralize legal title with its nominee, Cede & Co., a shadowy company that already holds legal title to over $100 trillion of publicly traded stocks and bonds—something I explore in tonight’s episode.

Ultimately, this plan creates a digital monopoly that gives the Federal Reserve System immense power to control not only financial assets, but soon, real-world physical assets as well—the end goal of tokenization.

This plan feeds directly into the Great Taking also. Given tokenization allows them to move collateral around the system with zero friction. These are extremely important developments to be aware of so you can take action now to protect yourself and your families’ wealth ahead of the incoming financial-control system.

God bless,

Mike



