The Mother of All Crashes In Gold & Silver: Should You Be Worried?

Today we witnessed the mother of all crashes in gold and silver, with both metals posting their largest single-day dollar declines in history. Silver fell nearly 30% in just 24 hours, while gold dropped around 10%.

Two days prior to the crash, I made a note revisiting my view from September 2025, when silver was trading around $40. At that time, I predicted we would see a catch-up phase in which silver would substantially outperform gold—before highlighting that the ratios were telling me this move had now occurred. The key signal for me was the gold-to-silver ratio correcting from 80:1 to below 50:1.

What did that mean in practical terms? It told me it was time to de-risk my positions in leveraged bets on gold and silver, particularly miners. The returns had been great but the same volatility we love on the upside, can be brutal on the downside. I mentioned in the comments that this was a good moment to start taking risk off the table—locking in profits in miners and reducing leverage.

While nobody knows the future, seeing the gold-to-silver ratio hit a 14-year low was a warning sign for me that we need to be alert for a reversal, which invariably means a price correction. Another thing that raised my concern was simply watching everyday investors—who normally pay little attention to precious metals—suddenly rush out to buy their first bullion coins.

Based on my history with silver and markets more broadly, that kind of retail enthusiasm is usually a short-term bearish signal. Not because the long-term thesis for gold and silver has changed—it hasn’t—but because in bull markets, broad retail participation often coincides with temporary peaks.

Of course, the powers that be love to take advantage of these moments, crushing prices when it will cause the most damage and shake weak hands out of their positions. Burning first time buyers is an old trick that they did back in the 1970’s also.

So in my latest episode, I draw parallels with the infamous 70’s bull market and explain why the current move lower is not surprising at all—and is, in fact, par for the course in a secular bull market. For those who were caught out this time, it’s important to learn these lessons, because in a bull market, things can get wild!

In closing, have a great weekend all, and remember, these moves are to be expected in a gold and silver bull. Call it the price of entry!

