What Comes Next For Gold & Silver? Plus Dave Ramsey's Xmas Roast

Hello everybody,



2025 is almost over, and what a year we have had. As I am sure you’re all aware, the best-performing asset class this year has been precious metals. They’ve outperformed the stock market, bonds, real estate, and what they told you was ‘digital gold’—Bitcoin—which has been, by far, the worst performer of the bunch. So not very gold like at all then. This is a warning sign of major stress beneath the surface, metals are wealth preservers. They are not supposed to outperform risk assets by such large margins when liquidity is high, and credit is available. Which tells us the system itself is unraveling.

Behind the scenes, the rats are jumping ship. Buying up as much gold as possible. Meanwhile, they’re telling us it’s a pet rock. So it’s important to recognize that what’s happening isn’t an anomaly. Gold has been the best-performing asset over the past 25 years, by a long way. The S&P500 is up 400% over that time period, Silver 1200% and Gold 1500%. The only difference is, now things are speeding up, and they can no longer hide their con game. Everything is collapsing vs the metals.

And despite what the mainstream news is claiming, this isn’t about supply and demand. It’s about the debt ponzi scheme beginning to unwind, and the greatest capital rotation in history—out of debt and debt-based assets and into real money. With only around $800 billion of gold produced each year trying to accommodate hundreds of trillions of dollars in sovereign debt, it’s like trying to stuff 50 pounds into a 5-pound sack. When the floodgates open, we will above $10,000 oz in short shrift.

In this situation, something has to give, and that something is price. I’ve been warning people about this for years, and I have done my best to prepare my audience for what’s about to occur. But I have had my work cut out for me. An army of so called ‘experts’, who have been consistently being warning the public to stay away from gold and place their capital in high-risk assets designed to fail, or debt based assets designed to rob you of your time, energy, and value.

This wasn’t accidental. They get rich telling you to avoid gold, whilst you get poor by not owning it. So, for the final show before Christmas, I thought we’d shine a light back on them—in particular, good ol’ Dave Ramsey. The not-so trustworthy freemason who has made a career giving people sound financial advice. In particular, mocking people for buying gold and calling them idiots.

Then we’ll also take a look at where prices might go in 2026. With gold having its best year since 1973, we have a strong template in the 1970s for understanding what comes next—only this time, it’s much worse. Debt is at record levels globally. The Fed is enacting “not-QE,” announcing $40 billion in treasury purchases every month, as well as cutting interest rates at the peak of a mega-bubble, while personal debt sits at all-time highs. People are tapped out, and when the bubbles burst, going into a depression…it’s going to be a catastrophe for anyone who isn’t prepared.

Given that backdrop, I see the 1970s inflation-adjusted high of $35,000 as more than reasonable. And when gold is rising 70% a year and silver 130%, the numbers get big very quickly.

So enjoy the show, and look out for our members Q&A recording tomorrow!



God bless,

Mike



God bless



Mike

