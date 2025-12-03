Parallel Systems

Surging Silver Threatens CME Derivatives Ponzi

How They Faked an Outage & Why Their Problems Are Only Just Beginning
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Dec 03, 2025

Hey everyone,

In the latest episode of the show, I pick up where my recent article left off and break down the CME’s recent outage. With silver now surging toward $60 and 44.275 million ounces of physical metal already withdrawn from an exchange built for cash settlement, it’s worth asking how this hyper-fragile financial system will react to a true breakout in silver.

God bless

Mike

