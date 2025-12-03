Surging Silver Threatens CME Derivatives Ponzi

Hey everyone,
In the latest episode of the show, I pick up where my recent article left off and break down the CME’s recent outage. With silver now surging toward $60 and 44.275 million ounces of physical metal already withdrawn from an exchange built for cash settlement, it’s worth asking how this hyper-fragile financial system will react to a true breakout in silver.
God bless
Mike
As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.
Watch my work on YouTube
Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Become a Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.