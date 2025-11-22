Bitcoin Leads the Markets Down into the Abyss

Parallel Systems

Hey everyone,

Right now we’re seeing extreme volatility across the markets, with Bitcoin leading the markets down. And as the price collapses, new revelations about it’s past are surfacing — including how its development was clearly steered by intelligence asset and child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Through his funding of the Bitcoin Core developers and the creation of a dedicated team for them at MIT Labs, Epstein had a direct pathway to monitor and influence their work from the inside.

In the latest episode of the show, I walk through the key findings disclosed in my recent article, while putting the overall market decline into greater context. With so many alarming signals flashing at the same time, we dig into the possibility that this is all pointing toward something far larger unfolding beneath the surface.

That includes the Great Taking — a subject I’ll be diving into in a series of upcoming articles, one of which will include the full transcript of my recent conversation with its author, David Rogers Webb.

God bless

Mike

