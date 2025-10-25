Is the US Planning to Tie TREASURIES To GOLD?!

For quite some time, I’ve been predicting that the world would eventually be forced to return to a gold-backed system as part of the global financial reset. Now, everything seems to be aligning to support that view. Central banks are holding more value in gold than in U.S. Treasuries — a clear sign that we’re entering a transition of monumental proportions. And this is only phase one.

But can we really expect the United States to simply surrender its dominance over the global monetary system? More importantly, can it even afford to? With $9.15 trillion in external debt carrying an average yield of 4.5%, the U.S. is already drowning in interest payments. If global holders begin dumping Treasuries in favor of gold — a trend already well underway — the dollar could be pushed to the brink of collapse.

In short, the U.S. is cornered. And historically, that’s when it tends to pull a rabbit out of the hat. With gold prices rising and the shift back to gold seeming almost impossible, I’ve speculated that even the U.S. might ultimately turn to gold as a kind of release valve for its mounting debt. In fact, all nations might — but the U.S., given the fragility of the dollar, may be forced to move first.

In my latest video, I explore one possible way this could happen. It may sound far-fetched, but no more so than many of the financial maneuvers we’ve already witnessed. And with mounting evidence suggesting that something major involving gold could be on the near horizon, I believe now is the perfect time to consider what that “something” might be.

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.