Well, well, well. Another day, another revelation. In what surely has to be one of the biggest scandals in recent history—at least in this fictional universe—we learn that Bitcoin—yes, that Bitcoin—was woven straight into the grand Epstein paedo-conspiracy matrix. With Epstein literally funding the core developers of Bitcoin from 2015 onward. It’s a wild expose, but are you really surprised at this point? I’ve said for years I thought the Bitcoin narrative was bogus, engineered and synthetic. But even I couldn’t have predicted this little plot twist.



I’m not even going to bother re-listing the mountain of red flags surrounding Bitcoin—I’ve done that already—and in this world it’s impossible to look anywhere without spotting the same tangled, oily web of elite insiders, intelligence cut-outs, and deep-state errand boys hanging off the whole operation. So when the orange man started pumping Bitcoin heading into Presidency Mark II—with BlackRock marching right beside him—you’d have to be naïve not to smell something rotten. But this is worse than anything we’ve seen thus far.

If Epstein was bankrolling the most powerful men in the space from 2015 onward—the very men who could literally rewrite the code—then I think it’s time to call it game, set, and match. If Bitcoin wasn’t a trap to begin with, it was co-opted long ago. What am I talking about exactly? Well, for those who missed it, the recent email dump of Epstein’s private correspondence revealed multiple emails showing that Epstein was directly funding over 60% of Bitcoin’s Core developers from 2015 onward through MIT’s Media Lab.



It’s already known that MIT was on Epstein’s payroll, where he used his money to select which projects got greenlit and what information flowed back to him. These were not ‘donations’ given Epstein was literally steering the ship. And now we know that included Bitcoin, whose lead developers were being financed not by the ‘Bitcoin community’—but by paedophile financier and intelligence asset Jeffrey Epstein. A damning reveal that may just be the final nail, in the Bitcoin coffin.

Key Highlights From the New Leaks

Epstein helped fund MIT’s Bitcoin program, which supported Bitcoin Core developers directly.

His funding enabled MIT to hire 3 out of Bitcoin’s 5 core developers.

Epstein associate Leon Black made large, anonymous donations to MIT, seemingly coordinated through Epstein.

Epstein was directing traffic at the Media Lab behind closed doors, with MIT going to lengths to cover up his funding.

So what have we learned from the recent email dump?