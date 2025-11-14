Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Did Michael Burry Just Pop The Everything Bubble?

Many Cracks Are Now Appearing Simultaneously - Is This How It Unravels?
Parallel Mike
Nov 14, 2025

From cracks in sub-prime credit to a sudden spike in the repo market—the system is starting to look increasingly unstable. Add in Burry’s latest hit and run on AI, then Bitcoin slipping below 100k, and it’s clear were in for a turbulent year end.

But these visible cracks are only the symptoms of a much greater crisis. Beneath them sits something even more dangerous: a Sovereign Debt Bubble.

In the latest episode, I discuss how we got here, and why the next can kick—is likely the last.

