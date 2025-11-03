Davos in the Desert Meeting Confirms Tokenization Agenda

Saudi Arabia just wrapped up its annual Investment Initiative summit, also known as “Davos in the Desert”. There, Larry Fink and his cronies discussed the elites plan to tokenize everything, and fast.

Not just stocks or bonds—every asset you own, including physical assets, will soon exist on a digital ledger. That’s if they get their way, of course. The summit was dominated by nonstop discussions about digital assets, including why you should own Bitcoin instead of gold. Hmm. I am sure that’s because it’s good for us!

In this episode, I pull back the curtain on what they discussed and explain how tokenization could upend the concept of ownership, erase privacy, and lock the world into a financial panopticon that never sleeps.

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.