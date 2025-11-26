Italy Looks to Loot Gold Holders

Hey everyone,

In my latest video, I break down Italy’s newly proposed plan to raise budget funds by targeting privately held family gold. The Meloni government is considering a scheme that would invite Italians to declare undocumented gold coins, jewellery, and bullion, have it officially valued, and then pay a 12.5% tax on its full value. In exchange, the gold would be legally documented, reducing future tax burdens when sold.

While framed as a voluntary revenue measure, this proposal effectively creates a national asset registry for private gold holdings. It also represents a tax on unrealized gains, since owners will have to pay a tax based on their golds current value, even if they are not selling. That sets a troubling precedent, both for Italy and potentially other countries watching closely.

In the video, I explain how this push could pave the way for more intrusive financial measures — including future restrictions or even gold confiscations — once assets are catalogued and tied to individuals. With the government openly hunting for new revenue streams going into the financial reset, the incentives are substantial.

This is an important development for anyone following global policy shifts around hard assets, taxation, and personal financial sovereignty.

God bless



Mike

