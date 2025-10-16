Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Gold's Perfect Storm Is Here with Samantha LaDuc

Market Strategist Samantha LaDuc Joins us To Talk Macro and Gold!
Parallel Mike
and
Samantha LaDuc
Oct 16, 2025
Share
In this episode, we sit down with market strategist Samantha LaDuc for a 10,000-foot view of the global markets, including the defining story of the year: gold’s explosive 55% rise. Samantha breaks down what’s driving the move — and why it’s likely only the beginning.

She explains how the Federal Reserve is now trapped by its own policies, with the U.S. backed into a corner — unable to print the one thing it truly needs: hard assets. That includes the rare earth minerals America depends on, much of which are controlled by China, reshaping the geopolitical balance in real time.

Samantha also issues a sobering warning for crypto investors: Bitcoin is no safe haven. Her research shows that when the dollar falls, Bitcoin is likely to fall with it — behaving less like digital gold and more like a fiat derivative tied to global liquidity cycles.

This is a clear, insightful breakdown of today’s macro landscape from one of the field’s sharpest minds — with key takeaways on where risk may emerge next in metals, the dollar, and the broader economy in the months ahead.

Samantha's Links:
Samantha’s Website: https://laductrading.com/
Substack: https://substack.com/profile/10063689...

