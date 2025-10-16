In this episode, we sit down with market strategist Samantha LaDuc for a 10,000-foot view of the global markets, including the defining story of the year: gold’s explosive 55% rise. Samantha breaks down what’s driving the move — and why it’s likely only the beginning.

She explains how the Federal Reserve is now trapped by its own policies, with the U.S. backed into a corner — unable to print the one thing it truly needs: hard assets. That includes the rare earth minerals America depends on, much of which are controlled by China, reshaping the geopolitical balance in real time.

Samantha also issues a sobering warning for crypto investors: Bitcoin is no safe haven. Her research shows that when the dollar falls, Bitcoin is likely to fall with it — behaving less like digital gold and more like a fiat derivative tied to global liquidity cycles.

This is a clear, insightful breakdown of today’s macro landscape from one of the field’s sharpest minds — with key takeaways on where risk may emerge next in metals, the dollar, and the broader economy in the months ahead.



Samantha’s Links:

Samantha’s Website: https://laductrading.com/

Substack: https://substack.com/profile/10063689...

