They Don't Want You To Own Gold!

Gold is on track for its eighth consecutive week of gains, up nearly 50% year-to-date — its strongest performance since 1979. The message couldn’t be clearer: something major is shifting beneath the global financial system. As confidence in fiat currencies erodes and the cracks in the post–World War II monetary order widen, investors are flocking to the one asset that has preserved wealth for over 5,000 years — gold.

Yet, while the signs are flashing red, the mainstream financial media remain silent — or worse, dismissive. A recent Financial Times headline, “Gold-Plated FOMO,” is just the latest attempt to downplay what could be the most important financial story of our lifetime. But the question remains: why are they so eager to steer people away from asking what’s really happening to gold, not to mention the value of their currencies?

In tonight’s episode, we delve into the swamp of financial propaganda to uncover the truth behind the narratives being pushed around gold. We’ll revisit 1974, the start of the last great gold bull market, to see how the media covered it then compared to now. Were they more honest back then, or has the manipulation simply continued?

Finally, we’ll explore what could happen next. If gold continues to mirror the gains of the 1970s, where might it be by 2027? The answer might surprise you — and it might just redefine what “safe haven” really means in the years ahead.

- Mike

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.