Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Tether Buys $8.7 Billion of Gold & Looks To Buy Miners?!

Why I Won't Be Getting Excited Until We Hit $10,000 Gold & $100 Silver
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Sep 08, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Hey everyone,

In this episode we break down why Tether — the never-audited stablecoin issuer that has become America’s buyer of last resort for U.S. Treasuries — is now hoarding billions in gold, as reported by the Financial Times.

And it’s not stopping there: Tether has already poured $200 million into a gold royalty company and is even in talks to buy direct stakes in gold miners.

Just what is going on here? And doesn’t this scream endgame for the system?

I also share why Morgan Stanley recently upped their price target for gold to $5000 an ounce in 2026!

Enjoy,

Mike

Also, just a quick reminder…Group Coaching for Investors with Mike begins in late September!

  • A 12-week live Zoom program designed for all experience levels

  • Learn the art of wealth preservation and strategic investing so you can protect and grow your families wealth going into the reset.

  • Includes:

    • 12 x live sessions with Mike with Q&A after every session

    • Interactive workshops and tutorials

    • Access to Mike’s private resources

    • In-depth discussions on The Great Taking, gold and silver, market cycles, risk management, opportunities, and the psychology of investing

      To find out more or arrange a quick chat to see if coaching is right for you contact parallelmikepodcast@protonmail.com

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Parallel Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture