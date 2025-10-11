Are They Secretly Using Gold to Soak Up Debt?!

My latest article was inspired by an intriguing message from my friend Matt Smith, who posed a simple question: what if the United States, Europe, and China are all now actively seeking a higher gold price? It’s an idea that challenges conventional thinking — after all, gold has long been viewed as kryptonite to the debt ponzi, not something major economies would collectively want to strengthen. But if they know the system is going to be reset versus gold, then going into the endgame past logic may no longer apply.

In this video, I explore that idea in greater depth. If these global powers are indeed aligned, intentionally or not, in allowing or even encouraging a rising gold price, what does that signal about the current state of the financial system? Are policymakers quietly acknowledging the limits of monetary expansion and the fragility of debt-based currencies?

More importantly, what might this mean for the price of gold itself? Have we reached the point where the brakes are finally off, and the long-contained forces behind gold are being allowed to express themselves? And if that’s the case — how close might we be to the end game for the current global monetary order?

- Mike

