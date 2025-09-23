These 'Experts' Were DEAD WRONG About GOLD

Hi everybody,
On tonight’s show we look at how two of America’s leading voices in Wealth Preservation and Investing have consistently lied to their audiences about gold. Then I ask the question, is this really just ignorance, or is there something more sinister going on?
I’d love to hear your take in the comments below!
Mike
Also, just a quick reminder…Group Coaching for Investors with Mike begins in late September!
A 12-week live Zoom program designed for all experience levels
Learn the art of wealth preservation and strategic investing so you can protect and grow your families wealth going into the reset.
Includes:
12 x live sessions with Mike with Q&A after every session
Interactive workshops and tutorials
Access to Mike’s private resources
In-depth discussions on The Great Taking, gold and silver, market cycles, risk management, opportunities, and the psychology of investing
To find out more or arrange a quick chat to see if coaching is right for you contact parallelmikepodcast@protonmail.com
As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.
Watch my work on YouTube
Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Become a Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.