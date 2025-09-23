These 'Experts' Were DEAD WRONG About GOLD

Hi everybody,



On tonight’s show we look at how two of America’s leading voices in Wealth Preservation and Investing have consistently lied to their audiences about gold. Then I ask the question, is this really just ignorance, or is there something more sinister going on?



I’d love to hear your take in the comments below!



Mike



Also, just a quick reminder…Group Coaching for Investors with Mike begins in late September!

A 12-week live Zoom program designed for all experience levels

Learn the art of wealth preservation and strategic investing so you can protect and grow your families wealth going into the reset.

Includes: 12 x live sessions with Mike with Q&A after every session Interactive workshops and tutorials Access to Mike’s private resources In-depth discussions on The Great Taking, gold and silver, market cycles, risk management, opportunities, and the psychology of investing



To find out more or arrange a quick chat to see if coaching is right for you contact parallelmikepodcast@protonmail.com



Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.