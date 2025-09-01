Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

IMF Bailouts For Britain and France?

Yet ANOTHER Warning Sign That a Sovereign Debt Crisis Is Near
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Sep 01, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Hey everyone,

In the latest episode I break down the unfolding crisis in the sovereign debt markets, focusing on:

  • Why the UK and France are seeking IMF bailouts and why this is significant

  • How the sovereign debt complex moreover is collapsing and how this signals the endgame is getting near

  • Why a gold revaluation is the only way out — and how high gold might need to rise to stabilize bankrupt nations

Also, just a quick reminder…Group Coaching for Investors with Mike begins in late September!

  • A 12-week live Zoom program designed for all experience levels

  • Learn the art of wealth preservation and strategic investing so you can protect and grow your families wealth going into the reset.

  • Includes:

    • 12 x live sessions with Mike with Q&A after every session

    • Interactive workshops and tutorials

    • Access to Mike’s private resources

    • In-depth discussions on The Great Taking, gold and silver, market cycles, risk management, opportunities, and the psychology of investing

      To find out more or arrange a quick chat to see if coaching is right for you contact parallelmikepodcast@protonmail.com

Doug Casey on Donnahue:

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Parallel Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture